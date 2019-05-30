Police find man dead during shooting call in local neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MPD found a body on the scene of a shooting call near a Memphis home.
Officers responded to the scene around 3:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Brewer Ave. in the Fairlawn neighborhood.
Police said a middle-aged man was walking home from a friend's house when he was shot and killed.
Investigators will not identify the victim until the family is notified.
It's unclear what caused the shooting. No suspect information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Stay with Good Morning Memphis for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}