Police find man found shot, killed in Whitehaven neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.
Investigators are responding to the scene in the 4100 block of Rainbranch Dr. in the Sterling Townhomes.
The shooting happened around 8:45 Saturday morning.
Police found a man shot and killed on the scene.
No suspect information is available.
A man is dead after @MEM_PoliceDept say they were called about a man suffering from gunshot wounds at the Sterling Townhomes on Raines are. He was pronounced dead on the scene.— Winnie Wright (@WinnieWrightTV) April 27, 2019
This complex is just blocks from where a man was killed overnight at a nightclub on Millbranch..(cont) pic.twitter.com/wvX12KNiAz
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}