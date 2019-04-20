Police find man shot, killed in Memphis

Memphis police are on the scene of a shooting in Memphis.
According to police, the man was found dead on the 1000 block of Greenwood on Saturday morning.
No information about the suspect or the victim has been released.
Police are asking if anyone knows about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
