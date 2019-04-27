  • Police find man shot, killed in Whitehaven neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

    Investigators are responding to the scene in the 4100 block of Rainbranch Dr. in the Sterling Townhomes.

    The shooting happened around 8:45 Saturday morning.

    Police found a man shot and killed on the scene.

    No suspect information is available.

    This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.

