0 Police find woman shot, killed in car near North Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Another killer is on the run from Memphis police this morning. The city’s latest murder after someone shot a woman in a North Memphis neighborhood.

FOX13 spent the morning in the neighborhood learning from neighbors what they saw and heard.

Neighbor, Peggy Young, said the sound of gunshots is what took her attention from her nightly routine of watching television.

“Bam, bam, bam. I opened my front door and I didn’t see anything,” Young said.

Memphis police said they responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Lamphier just after 10 o’clock Monday night.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman’s body.

Neighbors said the body was in a car in front of a home.

Young explained, “This is the first time this has ever happened over here.”

Several people in the neighborhood told us they heard arguing before hearing at least five gunshots.

Those same people told FOX13 the woman killed was not from the area.

“It makes me scared in a way because sometimes it makes me think something could happen to me.”

Police said the gunman was possibly driving a white Nissan Altima.

MPD investigators are asking anyone with information on this case to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

