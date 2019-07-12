Police follow blood trail to woman's body in Cordova neighborhood, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person is dead after first responders answered an 'injured party' call in Cordova.
Investigators were called to the 2000 block of Kings Cross Lane around 2 a.m.
Police attempted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle in the area.
When officers approached the car door it was open.
Officers followed a blood trail leading away from the car. MPD located a dead woman at the end of the trail.
Officials told FOX13 the suspect has been located and is in custody.
Multiple evidence markers were spotted on the scene.
MPD has not identified the victim or suspect at this time.
