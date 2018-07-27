  • Police ID victim in deadly hit and run, release description of vehicle

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a deadly hit and run near South Memphis.

    The officers are responding to the scene at B.B. King and Virginia.

    Investigators said Clifton Pryor, 59, was dead on the scene.

    A witness told FOX13 News the victim was crossing the street and the car was speeding in the excess of 60 miles per hour. 

    The driver then hit the pedestrian and kept on driving. 

    MPD said the suspect was last seen occupying a 90's model Cadillac Deville.

