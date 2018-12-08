0 Police identify body found at vacant home as missing Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The remains of a body found at a Memphis neighborhood were confirmed to be those of Shaun Hamblen, Memphis police confirmed Friday.

The remains were found early Thursday morning, but investigators did not confirm it was Hamblen's body until Friday.

Investigators confirmed that it was a “prearranged meeting” between Hamblen and the two suspects.

Police said it was not a random incident, and that Hamblen was a “targeted victim.”

UPDATE: VICTIM POSITIVELY IDENTIFIED



The victim has been positively identifed as Shaun Hamblen.



This investigation is ongoing; however, investigators have confirmed that this was a prearranged meeting by the... https://t.co/xV0VfjEQCi — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 8, 2018

Two suspects were charged in connection with the death of Hamblen, 23 – a man who was last seen leaving the LA Fitness in East Memphis on November 29.

RELATED: Second suspect charged in connection with abduction, deadly shooting of missing Memphis man

Alfonzo Amos, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge, while Deeric Walton, 22, is being charged with felony possession of a gun and possession of a controlled substance.

Hamblen's car was found that day, but nearby security footage showed him getting into a Ford Focus.

Police received information that the Focus was parked in the 1300 block of Michigan.

When officers arrived, they located a gray 2009 Ford Focus, but Hamblen was nowhere to be found.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police then received information that a body was found in the 3600 block of McDuff, which is a residential area more than 10 miles away from where the car was located.

A body was found on the property, and the identity was just released by police to be that of Hamblen.

Hamblen’s mother – Michelle Simpson – said in a Facebook post Thursday that the family’s “fears have been confirmed.”

Simpson said in the post that Hamblen’s body had been located.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.