Police identify body found behind business on N. Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police have identified the woman found dead in Cordova.
Amanda Smith, 22, was found dead by a landscaping crew doing work near the Countrywood Shopping Center.
The body was found around 10:00 Tuesday morning.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of death at this time.
The body was found inside a black trash bag near the grassy wooded area behind Dick’s Sporting Goods on Germantown Parkway.
MPD told FOX13 that the body was in such a state of decomposition, the medical examiner couldn't tell if it was a man or a woman, race, age, or how long the body was there.
An employee at the shopper center told FOX13 neither Dick’s nor Kohl’s have security cameras at the back of the store, so they were not able to provide surveillance video to police.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Amanda Smith. The cause of death has not yet been determined. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 9, 2019
