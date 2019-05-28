  • Police identify man found shot to death in South Memphis neighborhood

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in a South Memphis neighborhood.

    The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Jacklyn and Wynton.

    Officers found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

    Investigators have identified the victim as Roderick Killebrew, 28.

    Police have not made any arrests in the case. If you have any information that can help investigators, call 901-528-CASH.

