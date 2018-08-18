  • Police identify man killed after crashing motorcycle in Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE 9:08 A.M. Police have identified the Memphis man killed as John Kendall Roper, 25.

    A person died after crashing their motorcycle in Memphis. 

    According to police, the motorcyclist crashed on Knight Arnold and Lamar Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday. 

    The driver was transported to Regional One in critical condition, but police said the victim did not survive their injuries. 

    People saw the rear driver's side door of another vehicle was also damaged on the scene.

