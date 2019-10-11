Police identify man killed during shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE -- The Memphis Police Department has identified the man killed after a shooting near Orange Mound.
Investigators said Joseph Hill, 21, was murdered that night.
Officers believe the suspect was known to the victim.
This is still an ongoing homicide investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY
Memphis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Oct. 3.
Officers were called to the scene in the 2300 block of Pendleton at 7:25 p.m.
Police discovered one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The victim has not been identified. No description of a suspect was given. If you have any information, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Jim Strickland will serve second term as Mayor of Memphis
- TBI issues endangered child alert for 2 missing teens from Memphis
- Man dead after shooting in Orange Mound, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}