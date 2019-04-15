0 Police identify Memphis woman found dead in Texas oil field in 1986

LEAGUE CITY, Texas - Police in a Texas city have identified the body of a Memphis woman whose body was found in 1986 in an area referred to as “The Killing Fields.”

On February 2, 1986, the body of a woman was found. Investigators called her Jane Doe until she was identified as a Memphis woman named Audrey Lee Cook.

Investigators said Cook and her girlfriend moved to Texas from Tennessee in 1976. She wrote letters and spoke to her family on the phone regularly.

At one point, family members came to Houston – where Audrey worked several jobs through the years – to look for her because mother was sick, but they were never able to find her.

Audrey’s last contact with her family was in December 1985.

On September 8, 1991, the skeletal remains of another woman were found in the same area. Investigators called her Janet Doe – since identified as Donna Prudhomme.

In total, four female bodies were found in the oil fields – which is located at the end of Calder Road in League City, Texas – over a span of seven years. In addition to being called “The Killing Fields,” the crimes have also been referred to as “The Calder Road Murders.”

Investigators used genetic technology to identify Jane and Janet Doe. The circumstances around their deaths are being actively investigated.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

