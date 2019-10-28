  • Police identify victim found near median on I-55

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified the man who was found dead near the median on I-55. 

    His body was found Saturday morning. 

    A City Watch was issued for Justin Isbell on Friday. 

    33-year-old Justin Isbell was last heard from around 7:30 p.m. Friday night. 

    According to the Memphis Police department he texted threatening to commit suicide on the Memphis-Arkansas bridge. 

    This is an ongoing hit-and-run investigation. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more. 

