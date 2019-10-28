Police identify victim found near median on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have identified the man who was found dead near the median on I-55.
The deceased party has been positively identified as Justin Isbell, 33.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 28, 2019
His body was found Saturday morning.
A City Watch was issued for Justin Isbell on Friday.
33-year-old Justin Isbell was last heard from around 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
According to the Memphis Police department he texted threatening to commit suicide on the Memphis-Arkansas bridge.
This is an ongoing hit-and-run investigation.
