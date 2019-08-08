  • Police identify woman killed in 2-car crash in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a deadly crash. 

    According to police, the crash happened at Jackson and Townes. 

    There were two vehicles involved. 

    One woman was pronounced dead on the scene. She was later identified by investigators as Natosha Anderson, 25.

    A second person was taken to the hospital but, is expected to be okay. 

