0 Police investigate house fire hours after deadly triple shooting on North Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Hours after a deadly triple shooting in North Memphis, a home on the same street was burned to the ground.

When FOX13 arrived on the scene at Hyde Park around 10:30 Sunday - things were tense.

There were about 50 people on the street, many of them on either sidewalk.

Our crews pulled up right behind Memphis Police on the scene. As we unloaded our gear, an officer told us to leave the area.

Just hours later, we back on the scene. This time - it was for arson.

"It's just crazy right here," neighbor Wayne Jenkins said.

Jenkins lives next door to the home that caught fire on Sunday night. He said a woman was inside when the fire was set.

"Got her out of there, she was in their asleep. I just wanted to make sure she was safe and okay," Jenkins said.

It happened on Hyde Park St. in North Memphis.

Less than 24 hours prior, first responders were on the same street after three people were shot - one of them killed.

"One of them lived in the house. The other I think was his cousin - the lady. The other was a friend. I think he's okay... at least that's what they said he was," Jenkins said.

Family members told FOX13 the man was Gary Ballard, 40.

"It's bad when they running around here taking lives, they need to try to join the army. That's where they need to be at since they want to kill folks," said Lillian Thomas, Ballard's aunt.

The father of two was killed inside his home. His mother said she doesn't know why someone would do this.

"He had changed his life a whole lot. He was a stay-at-home person now. I can say, once upon a time, it probably would have never happened," said Gary's mother Rose Ballard.

The Memphis Fire Department told FOX13 the house was intentionally set on fire.

We asked Memphis Police if there's any connection, they told us, "It is undetermined if the fire is related to the shooting."

Neighbors have their suspicions.

"It was set on purpose. I guess they didn't want anybody else in there, or they didn't want any memory of it - so they burned it," Jenkins said.

Neighbors blame the gang and drug activity in the area for the recent violence.

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

