Police investigate overnight homicide in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot and killed in Raleigh early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Summit Arbors at the Summit Apartments. The shooting happened around 2 a.m.
Investigators told FOX13 one man shot on the scene.
He was taken to Baptist East by private vehicle - but later pronounced dead at the hospital.
MPD has not released the identification of the victim.
No suspect is in custody at this time.
If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Officers are currently on the scene of a shooting @ 2840 Summit Arbors, Summit Apartments. 1 male was shot & taken to Baptist East in a prvt. veh. The victim was pronounced deceased @ the hospital. No one is in custody at this time. Any1 w/ info is urged to call Crime Stoppers.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 30, 2018
