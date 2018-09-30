  • Police investigate overnight homicide in Raleigh

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was shot and killed in Raleigh early Sunday morning.

    Officers responded to the scene in the 2800 block of Summit Arbors at the Summit Apartments. The shooting happened around 2 a.m.

    Investigators told FOX13 one man shot on the scene.

    He was taken to Baptist East by private vehicle - but later pronounced dead at the hospital.

    MPD has not released the identification of the victim.

    No suspect is in custody at this time.

    If you have any information regarding this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

