0 Police investigate 'peeping tom' near U of M

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a 'peeping tom' involving a University of Memphis student less than a block away from campus.

Feet away from the University of Memphis campus police say a man wearing a black hood and dark clothing peeped into a 19 year old U of M student’s bedroom.

"That’s really nerve wrecking to know someone is out here doing that,” U of M student Alexandria Sledd said.

Memphis Police said the incident happened at this apartment complex in the 600 block of Patterson.

The 19-year-old woman told police she heard sounds at her back bedroom window but she thought it was an animal.

Five minutes later she told police she heard the noises again and was surprised by the man.

Police said after taking the report, they didn’t find anyone in the area fitting the description that was given to them.

The apartment complex does not have any surveillance cameras.

Police say the nearest camera in the area was this emergency box in a university parking lot across the street.

Students who live near the campus say they too close to school to feel so unsafe.

“So many things keep happening, there has to be a solution that will affect everything that's been going on in this neighborhood,” student Yhazsmin Mason said.

Memphis Police have not released any suspect information.

