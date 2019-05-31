Police investigate triple deadly shooting inside local apartment complex

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. - Officers are digging for answers after a triple deadly shooting inside a Horn Lake apartment.
Police told FOX13 two people were killed and one was injured on the scene. The person injured is in critical condition.
Officials said the shooting happened at the DeSoto Apartments on Sutton Place around 9:30 Thursday night.
Investigators are still searching for the killer. Police have not released any information about the suspect.
The victims have not been identified at this time.
This is a developing story. If you have any information about this case, please call the Horn Lake Police department at 662-393-6174.
