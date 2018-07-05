Police investigating 2 shootings across Memphis on Fourth of July holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As fireworks lit up the skies in the Mid-South, Memphis police were called to shootings in different locations within 30 minutes of each other.
That came a day after three shootings took place in the city overnight -- one of which left a 17-year-old boy dead in Bartlett.
ORANGE MOUND
A man was critically injured after being shot in Orange Mound Wednesday night.
Emergency responders confirmed the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street.
The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition, investigators said.
MPD said the suspect allegedly knew the victim, but no one is in custody.
Trending stories:
- Fireworks shot into mayoral candidate's home, starts fire inside
- Fireworks clash with gunshots after 3 overnight homicides
- Woman scales Statue of Liberty, emergency responders coax her down hours later
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
SOUTH MEMPHIS
A man was injured after a shooting in South Memphis.
MPD said the shooting happened in the 500 block of East McKellar Avenue around 9 p.m.
The victim is in non-critical condition, according to police.
The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene to assist MPD.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}