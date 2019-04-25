  • Police investigating after 1 person shot near hospital in Southaven

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police are currently investigating the scene after one person was shot near a hospital in Southaven. 

    According to police, the shooting happened outside a home near the intersection of Elmbrook Drive and Rasco Road around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

    The victim was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

    Police have not identified the victim at this point. 

    No information regarding a suspected shooter was released.

