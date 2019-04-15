Police investigating after 2 adults, 1 child killed in mobile home fire, family says

EARLE, Ark. - A massive police presence is investigating a house fire in Arkansas.
According to a family member, three people were killed off US-64 in Earle in a house fire.
FOX13 crews saw multiple law enforcement agencies and crime scene tape surrounding the burned-out mobile home when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m.
EARLE, AR: A man, a woman and a child are dead after an overnight house fire, family says. Detectives are trying to figure out if the fire was intentionally set. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/PrWzFeAWGO— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) April 15, 2019
The family member said detectives think the fire may have been intentionally set.
The sheriff's department said a homicide investigation is currently underway but did not release additional info.
FOX13 learned the three victims were a man, woman and child. Their ages have not been released.
Guns were also found inside. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called out to investigate as well.
