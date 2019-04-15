  • Police investigating after 2 adults, 1 child killed in mobile home fire, family says

    EARLE, Ark. - A massive police presence is investigating a house fire in Arkansas. 

    According to a family member, three people were killed off US-64 in Earle in a house fire.

    FOX13 crews saw multiple law enforcement agencies and crime scene tape surrounding the burned-out mobile home when they arrived on the scene around 5:30 a.m.

    The family member said detectives think the fire may have been intentionally set. 

    The sheriff's department said a homicide investigation is currently underway but did not release additional info. 

     FOX13 learned the three victims were a man, woman and child. Their ages have not been released.

    Guns were also found inside. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has been called out to investigate as well. 

