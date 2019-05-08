Police investigating after 2 men shot in South Memphis neighborhood

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after two men were shot in a South Memphis neighborhood.
The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Kansas Street.
According to MPD, both victims were rushed to Regional One. Neither one has been identified yet.
One of the victims was listed in critical condition, while the other is in non-critical.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
Police did not release any information regarding a suspected shooter.
At approx. 6:30 pm, officers responded to a shooting @ 2143 Kansas where two males were shot. One male is being xported in critical condition to ROH and another other male is being xported in non-critical condition. No suspect info is available at this time.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 8, 2019
