Police investigating after body found at South Memphis home

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a body was found at a South Memphis home.
According to MPD, the victim’s body – which has not yet been identified – was found around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Georgia Avenue.
Police said the cause of death is undetermined at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators do not expect foul play.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}