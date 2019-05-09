  • Police investigating after body found at South Memphis home

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a body was found at a South Memphis home.

    According to MPD, the victim’s body – which has not yet been identified – was found around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Georgia Avenue. 

    Police said the cause of death is undetermined at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

    Based on a preliminary investigation, investigators do not expect foul play. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories