Police investigating after body found in East Memphis

Police are investigating after a body was found in East Memphis.
MPD said officers responded to the 100 block of South Holmes Street around 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving calls about a body found.
There was a large police presence as officers investigated the surrounding area, which is a few blocks from Poplar Plaza.
According to police, the cause of death is undetermined at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
