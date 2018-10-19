  • Police investigating after body found in East Memphis

    Updated:

    Police are investigating after a body was found in East Memphis. 

    MPD said officers responded to the 100 block of South Holmes Street around 2 p.m. Thursday after receiving calls about a body found. 

    There was a large police presence as officers investigated the surrounding area, which is a few blocks from Poplar Plaza. 

    According to police, the cause of death is undetermined at this time. 

    The investigation is ongoing. 

