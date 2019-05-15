Police investigating after body found in field near Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a body was found near the Memphis International Airport.
According to MPD, the body was located at the intersection of Nellie Road and Hancock Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday.
That intersection is just down the road from the airport. Police said the body was found in a field.
Investigators have not yet identified the body, and the cause of death is still undetermined at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
At 5:59 p.m. officers responded to a call at Hancock and Nellie regarding a body that was located in a field. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 15, 2019
