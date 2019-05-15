  • Police investigating after body found in field near Memphis International Airport

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a body was found near the Memphis International Airport.

    According to MPD, the body was located at the intersection of Nellie Road and Hancock Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday. 

    That intersection is just down the road from the airport. Police said the body was found in a field.

    Investigators have not yet identified the body, and the cause of death is still undetermined at this time.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

