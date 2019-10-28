Police investigating after body found lying on Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating an incident in South Memphis.
Police on the scene said they responded to a man down call around 1:30 Monday morning.
Investigators were called to the 1400 block of Gill Ave.
FOX13 crews have spotted a body lying in the street.
It's unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.
We're working to confirm the identity of the person found dead.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene. Watch LIVE COVERAGE from the scene, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Severe weather strikes Mississippi, thousands left without power
- State of emergency issued for West Tennessee County
- MPD officer hit by vehicle on I-40 while working accident, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}