Memphis police are investigating after a clerk was shot to death inside a store.
Officers were called to the Stage Express on the 4500 block of Stage Road.
Shortly after 1 a.m., they found the clerk dead.
Don Parris owns the business next to the store. He told FOX13 the clerk was a friendly and generous man.
“If you knew this gentleman, you would have no idea why something would happen to him,” he said.
Officers are looking through surveillance tape to learn more about what happened
Police said the suspect was wearing a mask during the crime.
“I’m just speechless right now,” Parris said.
