Man fired ‘warning shots' following altercation at West Memphis apartment complex, witness says

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Police are investigating after a man fired multiple gun shots at an apartment complex in West Memphis.
Witnesses said they heard multiple shots being fired at the Barton Court Apartments Tuesday evening.
And those bullets were spent by a man trying to send a message.
Candy Anne, who witnessed the incident, said the man – who has mental issues – was running with a gun after being fed up because a few people were picking on him.
Police were called to the scene shortly after. At that point, the gunman ran inside a home and locked the door.
“We were telling police he was mental, so they wouldn’t hurt him,” Anne said.
Police said the man was eventually talked out of the home without incident.
Police said they are still looking into the possibility of filing charges.
