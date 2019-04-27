Police investigating after man found dead in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was found dead in Berclair.
Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Tutwiler Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Friday, and they found a man unresponsive on the ground.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.
According to MPD, the cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.
At 2:16 p.m. MPD responded to a DOA call in the 4000 block of Tutwiler. One unresponsive male was located and pronounced deceased on the scene. The cause of death is undetermined at this time. This is an ongoing death investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 27, 2019
