  • Police investigating after man found dead in Memphis neighborhood

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating after a man was found dead in Berclair.

    Police said officers were called to the 4000 block of Tutwiler Avenue around 2:15 p.m. Friday, and they found a man unresponsive on the ground. 

    The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity was not released.

    According to MPD, the cause of death has not yet been determined, and the investigation is ongoing.

