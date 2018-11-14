Police investigating after man murdered at Mid-South apartment complex

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Police are investigating a murder at an apartment complex in Mississippi.
According to Clarksdale police, the murder happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at the Eastgate Gardens Apartments on Espy Drive.
Investigators said the victim is a man, but they aren’t identifying him until family is notified.
Emergency responders and police are on scene investigating the incident.
Details surrounding the murder are still unclear at this time. We are working to gather more information.
We have a crew headed to the scene. The latest details – on FOX13 News at 9 and 10.
