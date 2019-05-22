Police investigating after man shot in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Memphis neighborhood.
MPD said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Dianne Circle in Castalia Heights.
According to investigators, one man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.
The suspected shooter possibly drove away in a white car.
The investigation is ongoing.
The victim has been transported in non-critical condition to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 22, 2019
