Police investigating after man shot in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Memphis neighborhood.

    MPD said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of East Dianne Circle in Castalia Heights. 

    According to investigators, one man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

    The suspected shooter possibly drove away in a white car.

    The investigation is ongoing.

