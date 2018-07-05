Police investigating after man shot in South Memphis

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot in South Memphis Wednesday.
MPD said the shooting happened in the 500 block of East McKellar Avenue around 9 p.m.
The victim is in non-critical condition, according to police.
The Memphis Fire Department was called to the scene to assist MPD.
Police did not release any information about a potential suspect.
