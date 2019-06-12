  • Police investigating after man shot to death in Tennessee

    DYER CO., Tenn. - Police are investigating after a man was shot to death in Tennessee.

    According to Dyersburg police, the incident happened Monday around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Liberty Avenue. 

    Officers found Demarco Robertson, 26, lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

    Investigators said Robertson was airlifted to Regional One, but he later died from his injuries. 

    Police are still working to identify the suspected shooter and determine the motive.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Dyersburg police at 731-288-7679.

