Police investigating after Memphis home shot up for second night in a row

A door and window were shot out when bullets were sprayed into a Memphis home.
This is the second time in a row the home was shot up, according to neighbors.
It does not appear anyone was hurt. The home is located on the 1000 block of White Station Road.
When FOX13 arrived on the scene, there was no crime scene tape; however, MPD said it was still a crime scene.
FOX13 spoke to neighbors who say they woke up to the shots.
“Woke me up and they drove down my street going to Poplar still shooting out the car,” Magdaline Carpenter said.
Police said the first shooting happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday. They said the second was around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.
“I’m scared for them, I’m praying for them,” Carpenter said.
Police said they found 26 shell casings during the second investigation.
They also said they found eight bullet holes in the living room and bedroom windows during the first investigation.
