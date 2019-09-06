Police investigating after officer-involved shooting, car chase on Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is on the scene of a gas leak after they chased a suspect in the city.
According to police, the gas leak, at the corner of Bellevue and Lamar, happened at some point during the chase.
At the moment, traffic is not being affected, but that could change as the morning progresses.
Memphis police said they were investigating a stolen vehicle call when they saw the car.
Police said the suspect would not follow officers' commands and at some point, the officer fired.
The suspect was not hit.
According to MPD, the suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody.
