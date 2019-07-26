Police investigating after shots fired at local Waffle House

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven Police are investigating a shooting at a local Waffle house.
According to police, officers were called to the restaurant around the 8900 block of Hamilton Road.
Police saw a window had been shot out.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright pleads guilty, sentenced 30 years for her role in murder of Lorenzen Wright
- Surveillance video shows Ole Miss student leaving bar before her murder
- Attorneys: Sherra Wright plotted Lorenzen Wright's murder because he beat her, children for years
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
By the time officers arrived, the victim and the suspect had left the scene.
Witnesses said that there were two vehicles involved. One vehicle was a black Escalade and the other was a white Dodge Challenger.
Related: Memphis man shoots transgender woman after argument at Southaven Waffle House, police say
Police did not say what led to the shooting. Only saying, two people involved were in a 'disturbance' in the Waffle house.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}