Police investigating after shots fired at local Waffle House

    SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven Police are investigating a shooting at a local Waffle house. 

    According to police, officers were called to the restaurant around the 8900 block of Hamilton Road. 

    Police saw a window had been shot out. 

    By the time officers arrived, the victim and the suspect had left the scene. 

    Witnesses said that there were two vehicles involved. One vehicle was a black Escalade and the other was a white Dodge Challenger. 

    Police did not say what led to the shooting. Only saying, two people involved were in a 'disturbance' in the Waffle house. 

     

     

