0 Police investigating after someone broke into Oxford High School

OXFORD, Miss. - Police in Oxford are investigating a weekend break-in at Oxford High School.

The person who broke into the school took nothing, but police have stepped up patrols around the schools there.

We did notice a police officer out front of the high school and another one patrolling the grounds.

Officials said they are patrolling the other schools in Oxford as well.

The break-in was noticed Sunday morning by an Oxford school employee. They said the person who broke in took nothing and damaged nothing.

One man has a child in the school system and doesn’t know what to make of it.

“It’s a crazy story but you know only in Oxford would somebody break into a high school and not damage anything,” Smith said.

Both police and the school told FOX13 there is video of the break in. They are not releasing it because the video is still being examined for the investigation.

Oxford police said they do not know why the burglar broke in.

Police said that it was only one person that broke in. They also said they have questioned several people in the case.

“There is always a concern and everything I want to hear more into what transpired for this to happen.” Smith said.

Police continue to investigate and are actively following up on leads in the case.

