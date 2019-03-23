Police investigating after two Dollar General stores robbed within minutes of each other

Two Dollar General robberies in neighboring North Mississippi communities happened within just a few minutes of each other.
The first robbery happened in Abbeville in Lafayette County.
As FOX13 found out investigators think the robberies may be connected.
And it wasn’t just the Dollar General in Abbeville, Miss. that was hit. There was also a store about 30 minutes up the road in Redbanks, Miss. that was hit.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
In the first incident, three robbers entered the store and fired a shot in the ceiling before demanding money from the register.
Investigators are still reviewing security camera footage of the robberies but told FOX13 that 30 minutes later the same group hit a Dollar General store in Redbanks on Old Highway 78.
Again, the group fired shots into the ceiling during the robbery.
Investigators told FOX13 a similar car was used in both robberies. It was a gray compact car with shiny rims.
If you have any information in the robberies, you are asked to call the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}