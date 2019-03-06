Police investigating after woman drowns at Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a woman died of a drowning at a Memphis home.
Police said the incident happened at the home in the 5300 block of Boswell Avenue around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a female drowned in 52-hundred block of Boswell. They just put this crime tape up when we arrived. pic.twitter.com/kVXGS5WtwX— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) March 6, 2019
Just arrived to Boswell where MPD is investigating a drowning. No details about the nature behind the drowning. pic.twitter.com/quPafjTxLw— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) March 6, 2019
It is unclear what caused the drowning, and police have not identified the victim.
