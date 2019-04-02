Police investigating after woman says man threatened her with gun, raped her near Lamar Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man they believe raped a 22-year-old woman behind a building off Lamar Avenue.
Police said the woman was walking in the area of Lamar Avenue and Pearson Road when the man picked her up around 5:30 a.m. on March 17.
The victim told investigators she didn’t know the man. FOX13 does not identify victims of sexual assault.
She said the man took her to the back of a building near the 3000 block of Lamar, threatened her with a gun inside his car and raped her.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
People expressed concern as they shopped at the convenience store next door to the building where this happened.
“It’s happening all over so it don’t surprise me, this happening on every street everywhere,” said Steve Lockett.
A surveillance camera captured the man at a nearby business.
He was wearing a red baseball cap with a Chicago Bulls logo on the front, multi-colored shirt and black jogging pants.
Police said he is 5-foot-7 and 175 pounds.
He was last seen driving southbound on Lamar from Pearson Street. The suspect was driving a 2004 maroon Ford Taurus with Arkansas tags 082YDE.
If you have any information about who this man is or where he could be call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}