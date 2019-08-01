  • Police investigating after woman shot at Memphis apartment complex

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a Memphis apartment complex. 

    The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Peppertree Apartments on Graceland Drive.

    According to MPD, one woman – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One. She was listed in non-critical condition.

    Police said no one is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.

