Police investigating after woman shot at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a woman was shot at a Memphis apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Peppertree Apartments on Graceland Drive.
According to MPD, one woman – who has not yet been identified – was rushed to Regional One. She was listed in non-critical condition.
Police said no one is in custody at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
@ 8:25 p.m, officers responded to a shooting at 4317 Graceland, Peppertree Apartments. Preliminary information - A female victim was shot and transported to Regional One in non-critical condition. No one is in custody at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) August 1, 2019
