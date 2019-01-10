Police investigating armed robbery near University of Memphis

Police are investigating an armed robbery and attempted robbery in East Memphis near the University of Memphis.
University police sent an alert to students that said they happened within minutes of each other.
Police said three men approached a woman around 11:20 Wednesday night on Mynders Avenue near Brister Street. They said one of them was armed with a silver handgun and took her personal items.
The alert said Memphis police responded to an attempted robbery on Brister near Mynders. They said the men matched the description of the other crime, but there was a fourth suspect.
U of M student Tierney Wilks said the news scared her because she lives close to the crimes.
“Well that’s a scary feeling for one,” she said.
But, she told FOX13 she did not blame the school, because it did not happen on campus.
“Not blaming the school for this, if anything it’s just an area problem,” Wilks said.
If you know anything about these crimes, call Memphis or University police.
