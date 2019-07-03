  • Police investigating attack at Memphis hotel

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a brutal beating at a hotel in Parkway Village. 

    According to the Memphis Fire Department, their paramedics were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning. 

    This is at the Crown Plaza East hotel. 

    One person was taken to the Regional One hospital from the scene. 

    No other information is currently available. 

    Memphis Fire originally told FOX13 they were on the scene of a shooting. FOX13 learned from police it was not a shooting, but instead, it was a severe beating. 

