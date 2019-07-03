Police investigating attack at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are on the scene of a brutal beating at a hotel in Parkway Village.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, their paramedics were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
This is at the Crown Plaza East hotel.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Five men wanted in connection with violent protests after Brandon Webber's shooting death, police say
- MPD officers cannot enforce new law by issuing tickets to drivers using cellphones, city says
- Store owners afraid to call police after Memphis business owner murdered by alleged homeless man
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One person was taken to the Regional One hospital from the scene.
No other information is currently available.
Memphis Fire originally told FOX13 they were on the scene of a shooting. FOX13 learned from police it was not a shooting, but instead, it was a severe beating.
LIVE report from the scene on Good Morning Memphis.
Update: just learned from MPD 65 year old victim didn’t get SHOT. Three suspects however assaulted him by hitting him in the head while he delivered newspapers to the hotel. They assaulted him so bad that it caused him to be very bloody. pic.twitter.com/wuPNXyQ4wv— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) July 3, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}