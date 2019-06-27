Police investigating deadly crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in South Memphis.
According to MPD, one person was killed after a car crashed into a tree at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
Massive police presence on the scene of a deadly crash in South Memphis. Several people have told me Memphis Police cars chased the car that crashed. pic.twitter.com/QC6kWLM9Xr— Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) June 27, 2019
FOX13 crews on scene observed a vehicle wrapped around a tree at that intersection. MPD officials have not confirmed what caused the vehicle to crash.
The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not yet been identified.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}