  • Police investigating deadly crash in South Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in South Memphis. 

    According to MPD, one person was killed after a car crashed into a tree at the intersection of South Third Street and South Parkway East.

    The crash happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

    FOX13 crews on scene observed a vehicle wrapped around a tree at that intersection. MPD officials have not confirmed what caused the vehicle to crash.

    The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not yet been identified.

