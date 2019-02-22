Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

Memphis police are trying to find whoever is responsible for hitting and killing a man on a major Memphis street.
According to police, the victim was hit on Poplar Avenue near Suggs Place around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.
The driver was nowhere to be seen.
The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not released his name.
No suspect vehicle information is available, police said. This is is an ongoing investigation.
Call 901-528-COPS if you have any information
