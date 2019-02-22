  • Police investigating deadly hit-and-run

    Memphis police are trying to find whoever is responsible for hitting and killing a man on a major Memphis street. 

    According to police, the victim was hit on Poplar Avenue near Suggs Place around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

    The driver was nowhere to be seen. 

    The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police have not released his name. 

    No suspect vehicle information is available, police said. This is is an ongoing investigation.

    Call 901-528-COPS if you have any information

