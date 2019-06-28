Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are working to learn more details after someone was shot and killed overnight.
Police said the shooting happened on the 2400 block of Twain. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but he did not survive.
The shooter was on the scene when police arrived. Police have not released any details about what led up to them pulling the trigger.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Two killed, 3 others hospitalized after multiple shootings across Memphis in less than 5 hours
- 1 detained after Memphis store owner shot to death outside, witnesses say
- Southaven police set up sting at gas station to catch suspects wanted for carjacking, shooting
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Officers said this is still an ongoing homicide investigation.
Live report from the scene on Good Morning Memphis.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}