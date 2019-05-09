  • Police investigating deadly shooting at Memphis business

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a business on Highway 64.

    Police were called to the 7900 block of Highway 64 around 12:35 p.m. The address listed by MPD is for American Freight Furniture and Mattress.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Police said the victim was shot by a "known suspect" and was pronounced dead on the scene.

    The suspect fled – but has been detained, according to MPD.

    FOX13 has a screw at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories