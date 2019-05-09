Police investigating deadly shooting at Memphis business

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a shooting at a business on Highway 64.
Police were called to the 7900 block of Highway 64 around 12:35 p.m. The address listed by MPD is for American Freight Furniture and Mattress.
Police said the victim was shot by a "known suspect" and was pronounced dead on the scene.
We are at the scene of American Freight on US HWY 64 where police responded to a shooting. One victim was shot by a known suspect. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. MPD says suspect fled the scene, but has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/UYRV1RAuy3— Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) May 9, 2019
The suspect fled – but has been detained, according to MPD.
FOX13 has a screw at the scene working to learn more. Check back for updates.
At approx 12:35 p.m. officers responded to a shooting at 7895 US HWY 64. One victim was shot by a known suspect. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 9, 2019
The suspect fled the scene, but has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation.
