Police investigating double homicide in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a double homicide in Frayser.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, two victims were located at the shooting on the 4400 block of Sunny View Drive.
They were both pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect may have been known to the victims. But police said no arrests have been made.
Tensions were high as FOX13 cameras were rolling.
A man with what appeared to be blood on his shirt was visibly upset and had to be placed in the back of a police car. He eventually was moved to another car which drove away.
Multiple women were seen crying in the middle of the street.
