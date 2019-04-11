Police investigating double shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a double shooting in Frayser.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, two victims were located at the shooting on the 4400 block of Sunny View Drive.
No information about potential suspects or the victims' conditions has been released.
